Tracee Ellis Ross Hits Oscars Red Carpet in a Style That Can't Be Missed

Tracee Ellis Ross always knows how to make a statement on a red carpet, and Sunday night's Oscars was no different!
The 49-year-old actress stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless, tea-length, red Carolina Herrera gown. Ross paired the bold look with matching shoes, an equally bright red lip and a stunning diamond and pearl necklace.
She wore her hair slicked back and kept her smile wide as she posed for pics ahead of Sunday's ceremony.
"It's very wonderful to celebrate," Ellis told ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier of being at the Oscars. "When so much feels genuinely heavy and intense in our world, not just in our country, to have something beautiful like art to share and celebrate about and come to together is exciting."
The Black-ish actress, who graced the awards show to serve as a presenter this year, has been on a roller coaster of emotions as the end of her ABC series draws near.
In an interview with WSJ in January, Ross also reflected on the end of Black-ish, including her getting emotional during the final week of filming.
"I walked into the final week with the prayer to have an open heart so I could really be present for all of the feelings that were moving through," she recalled. "To the point that, at any given moment, tears would start to shed. Anthony (Anderson) towards the end was like, 'Seriously? Are you crying again?' Yeah, I'm crying, dude, I'm crying, get over it Mr. Crankypants who's pretending you're not having feelings but you are."