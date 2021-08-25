Trace Adkins Rules Over a Town of Outlaws in 'Apache Junction' Trailer (Exclusive)

What happens at Apache Junction, stays at Apache Junction in writer-director Justin Lee's new shoot-'em-up Western story. And ET can exclusively debut the first trailer, which stars country legend Trace Adkins as the outlaw Captain Hensley.

"My love of Western films and the storied history of the Old West was passed along to me from my dad," Adkins tells ET. "There is a boldness and fearlessness to that era that I admire with great reverence. Justin Lee, the director, and the entire cast and crew were top-notch to work with, and I was honored to co-star in this action-packed film."

Apache Junction follows a big-city reporter (Scout Taylor-Compton) as she travels to the titular outpost of lawlessness to write an article about the thieves and killers who reside there. When she finds herself on the wrong side of the tracks, she must rely on notorious desperado Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) to make it out alive. Thomas Jane also stars as a gunslinging barman.

"My wife, Victoria [Pratt], is also in this movie," Adkins says. (You can spot her about five seconds into the trailer above.) "So being able to share the big screen with her makes it that much more special."

Saban Films

Apache Junction is in theaters and available digitally and on demand on Sept. 24.