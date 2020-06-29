Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Totes, Sandals, Dresses and More

Now's the time for extra savings at Tory Burch! The celeb-favorite women's fashion brand is celebrating summer with a big sale.

At the Tory Burch End-of-Season Sale, you can take an extra 30% off sale styles when you use promo code EXTRA30 at checkout, meaning certain items will be up to 70% off. You'll get a discount on must-have designer additions to your closet, including Tory Burch shoes, handbags, summer dresses, sunglasses swimwear and Tory Sport. You can also enjoy free shipping and extended returns.

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch has collected legions of celebrity fans thanks to the classic designs inspired by its visionary entrepreneur founder. The brand continues to give back -- join the Tory Burch Foundation for weekly information sessions on navigating your small business through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Below, shop our favorite finds at the Tory Burch sale.