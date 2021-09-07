Tori Spelling Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After Khloe Kardashian Comparisons

Tori Spelling is explaining why fans may think she looks a little different. The Messyness star was on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live show on Thursday, and reacted to speculation that she's had plastic surgery after she was photographed last week looking nearly unrecognizable thanks to her long blonde wavy locks, and her glam makeup.

Fans even started to compare her to Khloe Kardashian.

"I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hayley Hoff," Spelling shared, crediting her new look to contouring. "...She does makeup like no one else."

The 48-year-old actress admitted that she does "look completely different" in the photo of her with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles. "It looks like I've had a nose job, and it's straight now," she said. "It's all contouring."

Spelling added that she also recently had a beauty treatment that involved an IV drip that may have contributed to her appearance. "Maybe I'm looking younger. They said I look Snooki's age, she's 33. I'll take that," she said of her Messyness co-star, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

Prior to her interview with Lewis, TMZ caught up with Spelling at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Monday night, and she reacted to being compared to Kardashian. In a word, Spelling said she was "honored."

"She's gorgeous," the actress added of the reality star.

For more with Spelling, check out Messyness on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.