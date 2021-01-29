Top-Rated Self-Care Products That Are Less Than $100 on Amazon

The world can feel overwhelming at times. When that happens, it’s important to practice self-care.

Self-care is the conscious act of tending to your mental, physical and emotional health. It could be anything from going for a short run to taking a long bath. What’s important is that it will relieve stress and bring you back into a positive mindset.

If you need a little help with your self-care activities, Amazon has every product you need to conquer daily stress and anxiety and feel in control in 2021. From bath bombs to adult coloring books, these beauty supplies, mood-setters and blissful activities will have you feeling revitalized inside and out. Rest assured, all these Amazon products have earned at least four stars or more, so you know they are quality.

Give yourself a much-needed break and boost, without breaking the bank. Check out our list of the top-rated self-care products you can get for less than $100 right now on Amazon.



Using a journal or planner is a great way to keep in stride with your goals. The Best Journal Ever takes it one step further by offering daily inspiration, guidance and mindfulness. Plan your best life so you can live it!

$21.95 AT AMAZON

Your feet are important. Rest and relax them after a long day with the MaxKare Foot Spa. This temperature-controlled foot bath has bubbles and vibration to pamper your body and mind while you decompress with your favorite television show, movie or book.



$56.99 AT AMAZON

The Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers are some of the softest, coziest house slippers you can get on Amazon. The fluffy faux fur provides blissful comfort and the bottom cushioning provides arch support while you relax at home.

$23.90 AT AMAZON

Speaking of cozy, do you own a proper bathrobe? The Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe is a luxurious and plush bathrobe that comes in many colors. It will keep you warm and comfortable while enjoying a little “me time.”

$54.99 AT AMAZON

Before donning your robe, take a soothing and aromatic bath with the help of an INTEYE Bath Bomb. This 24-count variety-pack is one of the best bath bomb values on Amazon. It comes with six different organic and natural formulas that pack essential oils into beautiful color patterns.

$25.80 AT AMAZON

While you’re taking a soak, utilize this bamboo bath caddy. Let it hold your lotions, tablet media player and perhaps a glass of wine as you wash the day away.

$43.99 AT AMAZON

These moisturizing gel socks hydrate dry skin and soften rough calluses that your feet develop over time. They are infused with essential oils and vitamins like jojoba oil and vitamin E to nourish and repair your skin.

$12.99 AT AMAZON

Tree Hut Sugar Scrub is the best product to exfoliate, nourish and revitalize your skin for a clean, refreshing feeling. It’s made with organic shea butter that boosts your collagen productions and prevents drying. Almost 60,000 five-star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong!

$6.48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $9.29)

Bring your hometown spa’s favorite body butter home with Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter. This vegan and cruelty-free formula will soften your sensitive skin with lasting moisture and give you a fresh, clean, lemony scent.

$60 AT AMAZON

Save yourself from stressing about breakouts with one of the highest-rated skincare products on Amazon. Reduce the appearance of pores while reinvigorating your skin with this vegan and cruelty-free green tea and lemongrass mask.

$29.99 AT AMAZON

Especially with the amount of time we spend staring at screens, we need to take care of our eyes. This plush, heated eye mask from Aroma Season will soothe and moisturize tired eyes while dispensing a beautiful and balancing lavender scent.

$25.99 AT AMAZON

It can be tough to get a proper manicure with stay-at-home orders in place. Treat yourself to one using the tools the professionals use with this stainless steel 12-piece manicure set.

$9.99 AT AMAZON

Ice rollers help calm, soothe and tighten skin while shrinking pores. They can also be a great tool for relieving pain. This roller from Esarora has almost 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon!

$19.99 AT AMAZON

Ditch those fluorescents! Soft and colorful lighting is one of the best ways to set a peaceful mood and atmosphere in rooms. The HugoAI Smart Lamp works with your smartphone as well as Alexa and Google Home to provide superior ambiance.

$39.99 AT AMAZON

Mindset is so important when it comes to taking care of our mental health. The Gifts of Imperfection is a New York Times bestseller that will turn your fear and self-doubt into strength and self-esteem by encouraging you to live a life of honest beauty.



$6.96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16.95)

If you would rather curl up with a sultry page-turner, check out Beach Read by Emily Henry. This story about two polar opposite writers who pose a challenge to each other was one of Amazon’s highest rated books of 2020.

$8.66 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)

Or maybe you just want to say f**k it and color. That’s A-OK, considering coloring is a meditative exercise. This popular and foul-mouthed book puts a humorous spin on the peaceful activity.



$12.56 AT AMAZON

This pack of cards contains 52 simple exercises that will relieve anxiety and stress. They also incorporate meditative techniques that will build up your stress response over time. This will have lasting effects such as a healthy mindset and better sleep.

$13.49 AT AMAZON

Stretch and strengthen your body with these yoga cards. This pack comes with 70 poses and nine yoga flows for beginners and experts alike.

$19.77 AT AMAZON

Daily meditation is important for mental clarity and health. Upgrade your zen set up with this gorgeous handmade cushion and mat meditation set from Leewadee.

$99.99 AT AMAZON

Lighting a Yankee Candle is one of the simplest ways to bring healing aromas into your home. This large jar candle has up to 150 hours of burn time; that’s a lot of self-care.

$16.88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $29.49)

Enjoy a cup of loose leaf tea with these adorable animal tea infusers. This set will help reduce the use of disposable tea filters while nourishing your body and your mind.

$15.99 AT AMAZON

Oil diffusion is another simple way to bring a luxurious atmosphere to your home. This one from Pure Daily Care has over 14 ambient light settings and several automatic timer shut-off settings. It comes with 10 therapeutic essential oils to sample and enjoy.



$49.95 AT AMAZON

Heated blankets are a surefire way to make you feel warm and cozy. This top-rated blanket from Sunbeam has three heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature so you doze off with peace of mind.

$59.99 AT AMAZON

This aesthetically pleasing sound machine is capable of 31 sounds that will help you chill out at home. It is also perfect for drowning out outside noise so you can get the sleep you need to be your best self.



$33.99 AT AMAZON