Tony Awards to Air Live on CBS, Stream on Paramount Plus in June

Broadway will be back in a big way this summer thanks to the Tony Awards. The 75th annual awards show is returning to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.

The festivities will commence at 7 p.m. ET, with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. Then, the actual Tony Awards will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and will also be live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.