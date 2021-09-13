Tommy Lee Reacts to Sebastian Stan Playing Him in 'Pam & Tommy' Miniseries (Exclusive)

Tommy Lee has no problem with Sebastian Stan playing him in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. The 58-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, and admitted that he hasn't seen the photos of 39-year-old Stan portraying him alongside actress Lily James, who is playing Lee's ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, in the miniseries.

"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Lee shared with ET. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

Pam & Tommy is about Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance, including their 1995 wedding on the beach in Mexico after knowing each other for only 96 hours and the private sex tape from their honeymoon that was made public and watched by millions without their consent.

Hulu

Though he's looking forward to the upcoming miniseries, Lee, who divorced Anderson in 1998, admitted to ET that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.

These days, Lee -- who has two sons with Anderson, 25-year-old Brandon and 23-year-old Dylan -- seems happy with his life, telling ET that it "doesn't suck."

Pam & Tommy, also starring Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò, will premiere on Hulu but has yet to have a release date.