Tom Holland Gives a Pantsless 'Tonight Show' Interview

Tom Holland left his pants behind for his late-night appearance! On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host questioned Holland's pantsless look, which the 24-year-old actor had posted a pic of on his Instagram Story. In the pic, Holland sported a suit jacket and a collared shirt, with only briefs and socks worn below.

"I've got to wear this suit jacket and the suit jacket's too hot. I have my legs out because it's nice and freeing, but then my toes get cold, so I wear my socks," the actor joked, after standing up to show off his similarly pantsless look for the camera.

Joe Russo, one part of the directing duo Russo Brothers with whom Holland frequently works, copied the actor's unusual outfit choice, tweeting, "Thanks for the fashion tip @TomHolland1996."

"The thing that kills me is that Joe's actually got nicer legs than I do," Holland said on The Tonight Show. "... I don't have to shave my legs because I'm like a prepubescent teenager. I haven't grown hair on my legs yet."

During his late-night appearance, Holland shut down rumors that previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are set to appear in the upcoming superhero flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet. I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end, so it'd be a miracle if they could've kept that from me," he said. "At the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys."

Holland admitted, though, that he may not be trusted with such information after spilling some secrets in the past.

"It actually is getting to the point where it's really frustrating because I feel now I've progressed. I'm a trustworthy member of the Avengers," he said. "I haven't really ever spoiled anything... Well, there's a few things, but we'll leave it at that."

One thing Holland would confirm about Spider-Man: No Way Home, though, is that his brother, Harry, will have a small role. The Spider-Man cameo comes amid Harry's bit part in Holland's upcoming Cherry, which hits theaters on Friday before its debut on Apple TV+ next month.

"He has a small cameo in Cherry. He plays a character called 'the shaky kid,' and he's a drug dealer. So, we kinda had this idea that in every film I would be in, Harry would reprise his role as 'the shaky kid,'" Holland explained. "So he is back again in his own sort of MCU cinematic universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid."

While on the set of Spider-Man, Holland couldn't help but poke fun at his little brother.

"In the scene, he gets flipped upside down, Spider-Man webs him upside down, and then he swings back and forth while I'm having an argument with someone," Holland shared. "... Being upside down is second nature to me now, so I know how difficult it can be."

"[At] the beginning of the day, I was making the takes extra, extra long, just to see how long it would take before he bugged out... Towards the end of the day, I really did start to get worried about him," he continued. "I was sort of saying to the director, 'Listen, man, we've got to move on now. Look at him. He can hardly speak anymore.'"

Even with the teasing, Holland promised that it's "a funny scene."

"It was really fun for me to get to share that moment with him," he said. "I'm sure my mom and dad will be very proud."