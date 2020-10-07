Tom Hanks Celebrates His 64th Birthday With a Huge Dive Into a Pool

Tom Hanks is jumping in to his next trip around the sun. The Oscar winner turned 64 on Thursday, and he couldn't help but celebrate with a little pool time. Hanks took to Instagram to share a video of himself taking a huge dive into a pool.

"This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx," he captioned the post, referring to the upcoming release of his World War II battleship drama, Greyhound.

Wilson also celebrated Hanks' birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. "Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing," she wrote. "Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I'm sixty-four' YES!"

Hanks' birthday celebration comes nearly four months after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19. The couple were among the first celebrities to test positive for the coronavirus and have since made a full recovery. Hanks and Wilson, 63, have both kept fans updated on their progress during and after the virus, and they've donated blood and plasma in the hopes of helping develop a vaccine.

Hanks and Wilson are feeling much better after their battles with the coronavirus. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hanks described his "crippling body aches."

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks. We had very different reactions, and that was odd," Hanks explained in the interview. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn't concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes. That last bit is kinda like my natural state anyway."

"When we were in the hospital, I said, 'I'm 63, I have type 2 diabetes, I had a stent in my heart -- am I a red flag case?' But as long as our temperatures did not spike, and our lungs did not fill up with something that looked like pneumonia, they were not worried," he continued. "I'm not one who wakes up in the morning wondering if I'm going to see the end of the day or not. I’m pretty calm about that."

