Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares a Rare Selfie

Bella Kidman Cruise is sharing a new pic of herself. The typically private 28-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram this week to share a black-and-white selfie.

In the pic, Bella, wearing a winter hat, scarf, and coat, stares straight into the camera. The artist, who typically only shares shots of her work, used the post to promote her latest creations.

"Same face, new prints now available on the shop," she captioned the selfie.

Tom and Nicole, who were married from 1990 to 2001, also share a son, 26-year-old Connor. Meanwhile, Tom is dad to Suri, 14, with his ex, Katie Holmes, while Nicole shares Sunday, 12, and Faith, 10, with her husband, Keith Urban.

Bella's post came the same month that a similarly private Connor shared a pic on Instagram. In the shot, Connor proudly held up a fish, which he caught while on a trip to Costa Rica with his friends.

Back in 2018, Nicole shared why she's private about her and Tom's kids and how she feels about them choosing to be Scientologists like their father.

"I have to protect all those relationships," she told Australia's Who magazine. "I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."

"They are adults," she added. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe -- that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."