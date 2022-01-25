Tom Brady's Daughter Vivian Crashes His Podcast While He's Talking About Spending More Time With Family

Tom Brady's 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, is an adorable scene-stealer. On the latest episode of Brady's SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Vivian unexpectedly chimed in as Brady talked about the football season ending for him after his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady said that while the recent loss was tough, he now gets to spend quality time with his family. The 44-year-old quarterback is married to 41-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen and they share two children together, Vivian and their 12-year-old son, Benjamin. He also shares his 14-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. As Brady talked about what's next for him during the podcast, Vivian chimed in to say "hello."

"That's my little angel," Brady said. "You know, get some time with her. We had waffles together this morning, which was really nice. And, you know what, I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life. And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team. And I care a lot about my teammates. And the biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well."

"They've been my biggest supporters," he continued. "My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. And I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

When it comes to possibly retiring, Brady said everything is still up in the air.

"You know, every year I just have to make sure that I have the ability to commit to what the team really needs. And that's really important to me," he explained. "The team doesn’t deserve anything less than my best. And if I feel like I'm not committed to that, or I can't play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play. And, you know, we'll see."

"And at the same time I would say this, we never know what's gonna happen in the future," he added. "We really don't. I mean, Kobe Bryant, a friend of ours, God rest his soul. You think you're gonna live forever. We're not. We think we're gonna play forever. We're not. What can we do? We can enjoy the moments that we have. And as difficult as it was to lose the game yesterday, I was glad I played in it. And I was glad I was a part of it."

Brady noted that if this turns out to be his last season playing professional football, he would be OK with it.

"So I know when I give it my all, that's something to be proud of," he shared. "And I've literally given everything I had this year, last year, the year before that, the year before that. Like, I don't leave anything half-a**, you know? I think I leave it with everything that I have. My physical being, I work really hard on that. I feel like I give everything I can to my teammates. Although, you know, it is divided attention as you get older, 'cause there's different priorities and responsibilities in life. And, you know, I have things happening outside of football that require some time and energy. Not a ton but, you know, the kids require time and energy and that's enjoyable for me, too. So again, it's a, you know, I'll know when the time is right and there's no rush to make a decision. So, you know, we'll just see."