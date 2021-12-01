Tom Brady Shares Where He Wants Son Jack to Play Football

Tom Brady can already see it -- his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day don Michigan blue and throw the pigskin as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback revealed in the newest episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, why he so badly wants his son to play the sport he has loved and dominated for decades.

Brady had been discussing his alma mater, Michigan's monumental win over archrival Ohio State last weekend, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer couldn't help himself but dream about Jack one day experiencing the same unparalleled rush of emotions.

Brady, who was in Ann Arbor from 19995 to 1999, walked down memory lane for a bit before the reminiscing triggered his fatherly instincts.

Just a couple Michigan Men talking football. Love that background by the way @CoachJim4UM... Let’s Go! Is out everywhere now: https://t.co/Y6nZp5BhZv @JimGrayOfficial pic.twitter.com/lgynf5ohcv — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 1, 2021

"I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory," he said. "And I think those guys, what I saw with the joy in that stadium, and the crowd rushed the field. ... I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.'"

The emotions clearly got the best of Brady, who later admitted his wife, Gisele Bündchen, had to put him in check.

"And my wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sake!'" said Brady with a laughter. "It was a great day for our family."

Brady, who can't wait to retire from the NFL so he can reallyenjoy Thanksgiving, shares Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan. If nothing else, Brady's setting up all of his kids for success, at least when it comes to their nutrition. Brady's personal chef, Allan Campbell, revealed all of Brady's kids eat the same meals their parents do about 90 percent of the time.

That's good living!