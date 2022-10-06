Tom Brady 'Isn't Taking Things Well' as Gisele Bündchen Hires Divorce Attorney, Source Says

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s romance is continuing to fizzle. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old quarterback is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

“Tom isn't taking things well,” the source says. “He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

The source says that the signs of the supermodel ending her marriage as there, as she has moved forward with retaining a divorce lawyer.

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans,” the source adds. “At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets.”

The new information comes after Bündchen was spotted on Tuesday without her wedding ring. The model has also been absent from the stands -- leaving just their children to support the athlete during games this season.

Brady and Bündchen, 42, tied the knot in 2009. The couple are parents to 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also the father of 15-year-old Jack from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this week, another source told ET that the athlete and the supermodel “haven’t been in a good place” as of the end of the summer.

"Rumblings of marital issues between Tom and Gisele began towards the end of the summer, and more recently, things have gotten worse and more serious," said the source. "They haven't been in a good place. Gisele feels like Tom has chosen his career over his family and she is tired of it. She also has her own dreams and aspirations and doesn't want to have to keep putting her goals on hold. They are weighing their options for their future as a family and thinking about what next steps might look like."

Page Six initially reported that both Brady and Bündchen retained divorce lawyers. In September, it was reported that the couple was no longer living together.

A source at the time shared that Brady’s decision to unretire and spend more time away from his father is the root of the issue.

"Gisele has been telling Tom for a while he needs to spend more time with the family and after he retired, she thought she was getting what she asked for," said the source in September. "Once Tom decided to go back to the NFL she was devastated. Gisele is very hurt."