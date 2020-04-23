Tom Brady Accidentally Walks Into the Wrong House in Tampa Bay

Tom Brady's having a tough month in Tampa Bay. After getting a citation for working out in a public Tampa Bay park during quarantine for the coronavirus, the 42-year-old new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now has apparently been accidentally trespassing.

TMZ first reported that the football legend was trying to visit offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich earlier this month when he inadvertently walked into the wrong house.

The site interviewed David Kramer, Leftwich's neighbor, who got quite the shock when the former New England Patriots star walked right through his front door without knocking.

"I'm sitting here and I see this big shadow come up to my front door. I hear and see my doorknob turning and I'm like, 'Who's coming in my house?'" Kramer explained. "He had a baseball hat on. I remember him being a good-looking guy. The funny thing about it was he had luggage or duffel bags on each shoulder. He didn't even look at me. He just dropped his duffel bags down on the floor."

Brady and Kramer came to the same conclusion around the same time.

"He just kind of looked up at me and he goes, 'Hey, how's it going, man?' And I go, sarcastically, I'm like, 'I dunno, you tell me, dude. Who are you?'" Krammer recalled. "And then he looked at me with the most confused face. I'll never forget it for the rest of my life. And he goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?' And I said, 'Uh, I think so, but who are you looking for? Where are you supposed to be?' He said, 'Is this Byron's house?' Right then and there my body just clicked and I thought, 'Holy f**king s**t. Tom Brady is in my f**king house.' That's the first thing that came to my mind."

Kramer admitted that he froze, starstruck by the famed athlete, and by the time he came to his senses, Brady was already rushing out.

"By the time I could get my composure, he was like, 'Oh, I am so sorry. I am so sorry,'" Kramer noted. "Grabs his bags and is just gone. I don't think I've ever seen someone leave the house faster."

Kramer followed him outside, but Brady was already at his neighbor's house. The Tampa Bay resident said he's not trying to get anything out of telling his story. He's mostly interested to find out what Brady thought of the interaction.

