'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Died by Suicide, Family Says

Following the shocking news of Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey's death, her family has shared the cause of her untimely passing at 16 years old.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family told TMZ in a statement.

At the time she appeared on the former TLC series at 10 years old, Posey was already a trained contortionist while also competing in pageants. A moment of her grinning on the show has since become a popular GIF.

Her family recalled Kailia's many accomplishments to TMZ, including her pageant success and job offers to tour professionally as a contortionist. The teenager, who recently celebrated her birthday on April 19, had also been selected at her high school to be a cheerleader in the fall and, as an aviation lover, wanted to pursue a commercial pilot's license.

News of her death emerged this week after her mom, Marcy, shared a tribute to Kailia on social media. "I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," she wrote. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

On Wednesday, Marcy wrote in an Instagram post, "I still have no words. I think [sic] everyone for their kind words. I miss my baby girl so much that it doesn't feel real. I keep waiting for her to walk through the door and yell my name Mom mom. My baby!!"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.