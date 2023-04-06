Todd Chrisley's Kids Celebrate His 54th Birthday Amid Prison Sentence

Todd Chrisley's children are celebrating him on his special day.

On Thursday, the Chrisley family patriarch -- who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of tax fraud along with his wife, Julie Chrisley -- turned 54.

Chase Chrisley began the birthday wishes with an emotional Instagram post.

"Words can’t describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won’t be together but we are together in spirit," Chase wrote.

"I Love you and I’m beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are! We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss," he added.

Chase's post was accompanied by a series of photos featuring him and his father from over the years.

Savannah Chrisley also took to her respective Instagram to share a message for her father.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you’ll ever know❤️ ••••," she wrote next to a selfie that includes her, Todd, Julie, Faye Chrisley, Chase, Grayson and Chloe.

"It’s been 80 days… 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more'. GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years… and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today… I’m imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!! #happybirthday."

Todd's oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, took to her Instagram Story to pen a message to her father.

"Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on," she wrote over a throwback picture of her and her father. "To know him is to love him. 'This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. - 1John 5:14.'"

Todd reported to Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida on Jan. 17. Julie -- who reported the same day -- is serving her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky.

Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

Ahead of Todd's birthday, Savannah took to Instagram to reflect on the somber holiday weekend without her parents.

"As this holiday weekend rolls around all I feel is grief. In 25 years I have never spent a single holiday without my sweet mama and daddy. Not only is Easter this weekend… but my daddy’s birthday is tomorrow," she wrote next to a video of the refrigerator featuring family photos.

"OH HOW I PRAY FOR TIME TO FLY! Can it be Monday already 😭 When you lose someone special, your world lacks its celebratory qualities. Holidays magnify that loss. The sadness deepens and the loneliness can feel isolating," she added. "What I have learned is the need for support may be the greatest during the holidays. Pretending you don’t hurt and/or it isn’t a harder time of the year is just not the truth for you. But you can – and will – get through the holidays. Rather than avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them. It is not the grief you want to avoid, it is the pain. No one can take that pain away, but grief is not just pain, grief is love. I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY!"

Earlier this week, Lindsie spoke about Todd and Julie's time in prison and how they were received, despite their high profile.

"My parents were welcomed with open arms," Lindsie said during her Southern Tea podcast. "I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting that not being the case."