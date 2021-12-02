Todd Chrisley Shocked by Mom's 'Fifty Shades' Closet as He Moves in With Her (Exclusive)

Todd Chrisley was in for a surprise.

The Chrisley family is moving in with Nanny Faye, but they don't know what they're getting themselves into. In ET's exclusive Chrisley Knows Best clip, Todd has a handful of demanding requests, but is shocked to find out his mother has a "Fifty Shades" closet.

The preview begins with Chase and his grandmother making gift baskets, before Todd comes in with a couple of complaints from Nanny's dog, the thread count on the sheets and the hangers. As he gets his stuff set up in the guest bedroom, he notices one major problem.

"Momma, I was thinking that since I have so much more clothes I've got to bring over that maybe I'll take one of your walk-in closets," Todd tells his mom.

"I gave you a room with a closet. I've got private stuff hanging up in my closet," Nanny quips. "So you make it work."

Todd then asks, "What do you mean private?" to which Nanny replies, "Fifty Shades of Faye." See the fill clip below.

The upcoming episode, titled "Welcome to the Dog House," shows the Chrisleys moving in with Nanny as their home gets redone. Todd pays the price for being a rude houseguest, while Savannah teaches Grayson a lesson in respect.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network.