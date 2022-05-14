Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Found Guilty of Tax Fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty in their tax fraud trial. On Tuesday, after a nearly three-week-long trial, the couple was convicted on all counts in a federal court in Georgia, Insider reports.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per Insider. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud, the outlet reports.

According to the outlet, the couple faces up to 30 years in prison.

In August 2019, the couple was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud, The Tennessean reported. Julie was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice, per the outlet.

Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty.

Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes.

At the time, a source told ET that the couple was "extremely nervous" following the indictment, but that "they’re happy in a way that it’s coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them."

The trial got underway on May 17 in Atlanta, Georgia. In opening arguments, the government alleged that the pair exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million, Us Weekly reported.

The Chrisleys' lawyer alleged in response that a disgruntled former employee was to blame for the fraud, per the outlet.

Tuesday's guilty verdict came after the Georgia Department of Revenue's October 2019 decision, which officially exonerated the couple of the $2-million claim related to their state taxes between 2008 and 2016.

"Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when the facts all came out, we would be fine," Todd said in a statement after he and Julie were cleared at the state level. "We’re just glad that the Department of Revenue was willing to keep an open mind and look at all the evidence."