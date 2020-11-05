'Today' Show Staff Mourns Death of Crew Member Dave Anderkavich, 'Big Dave'

The Today show has lost another beloved member of its team. On Monday, the staff announced that crew member Dave Anderkavich had passed away.

"We want to honor a beloved member of our Today family we lost over the weekend," co-anchor Hoda Kotb began.

Kotb revealed that "Big Dave" was a "vital" member of the crew in Studio 1A for more than 20 years.

"There was no moment that any of us worked in the studio that Big Dave didn't say, 'Hey, Al, hey, Craig, how you doing? How was your night?'" Kotb remembered, referencing co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Roker called Anderkavich "a gentle giant" and Guthrie added, "He was a caretaker. He always said, 'Watch your step,' and he always watched us. And we just send all of our love to his family, remember him fondly."

The team didn't clarify what led to Anderkavich's death. Back in March, their Today show colleague Larry Edgeworth died after testing positive for COVID-19.

