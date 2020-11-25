'To All the Boys 2' Star Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods Are Married: Report

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Woods finally got their happily ever after!

After having to cancel their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Work It star and his longtime girlfriend have reportedly tied the knot.

Their ceremony was held on Saturday, with their closest friends and family in attendance, Us Weekly reports.

The news came after Fisher tweeted that he was "off to get married" on Thursday.

Off to get MARRIED 😍 — Jordan Fisher (@jordanfisher) November 19, 2020

ET spoke with Fisher in August, where he opened up about having to reschedule his wedding which was set for that month. At the time, he noted that they had rescheduled for November.

"The wedding's planned. We were totally ready to go and it's all sorted out. It's in Hawaii…Life throws curveballs. None of the plans changed…We have each other... and we're happy and fine. We're lucky to have our health and each other."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2019.

"5/20/19 - I asked my best friend a question, and she said YES. I love you so much, Ellie," Fisher captioned his Instagram clip. "Can’t wait to make you my wife MY WIFE. ???."

In 2017, he told ET that Woods was "definitely my person. She's definitely the one. There's no question in my mind. There's no doubt about it."

"Ellie and I have been together officially for almost a year, but we've been best friends for 11 years," he said at the time. "We grew up together. We met in Birmingham at a theater conservatory that we both worked at."

