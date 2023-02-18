T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Spotted Hand in Hand Vacationing in Mexico

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's amor knows no bounds. Or borders.

TMZ has obtained photos of the couple heading south of the border for a little R&R in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico. The outlet reports the couple was spotted down there Wednesday by a few fans, and the couple seemed to be in such good spirits that they even stopped and chatted with the fans. There was even a FaceTime call participation!

In the photos, Robach, 50, is seen wearing a black crop top, denim shorts and black sandals. She was all smiles while holding hands with Holmes, who opted for a simple white T-shirt, jeans and sandals. Another photo shows them with their arm around each other's waists, walking away after what appears to be a grocery store run.

The outing comes nearly two weeks after Holmes, 45, was spotted shopping for jewelry ahead of Robach's 50th birthday on Feb. 6. According to the Daily Mail, Holmes was seen looking at gold rings in David Yurman's downtown Manhattan store, and inspecting gold chains from Tiffany & Co. He left Tiffany & Co. with a blue shopping bag.

Holmes and Robach, no strangers to PDA-filed vacations, saw their time at ABC News come to an end after they all mutually agreed to part ways in wake of their romance coming to light late last year.

A spokesperson for ABC News told ET in a statement, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Three sources told ET earlier that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes would not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network was still unclear at the time.

"No one wanted it to come to this, but derogatory information just kept coming up. Once the investigation went several weeks, most people knew that this would be the outcome," a source told ET. "T.J. will get a payout. Ties are severed." The source added, "T.J.'s issues got all the headlines but Amy is no angel."

On the same day ABC News confirmed the embattled Good Morning America anchors were leaving the network following an intense mediation session, Robach was seen wrapping her arms and legs around Holmes during an outing in Los Angeles.