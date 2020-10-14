Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Ending With Season 9

Tim Allen is saying goodbye to Last Man Standing.

The Fox comedy will wrap up its run after the upcoming ninth and final season, the network announced Wednesday, which will premiere in January 2021. The final season will consist of 21 episodes. The series was abruptly canceled by ABC in 2017, only to be resurrected by Fox the following year, where it's stayed put for three seasons.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing,” said star and executive producer Tim Allen in a statement. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Last Man Standing stars Allen as the patriarch of the Baxter family and is a happily married father of three grown daughters, who often finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo also star in the comedy series.

When the series ends next year, it will have aired 194 episodes in total.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing's brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

“Being the studio to bring national treasure Tim Allen back to television not once, but twice, was one of the great pleasures of all of our careers," said 20th Television President Carolyn Cassidy. "The fact that this series, created by Jack Burditt and run by Kevin Abbott, has had such longevity is a testament to its talented writing staff and crew, the deep support of two television networks."

