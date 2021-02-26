Tiger Woods Transferred to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital to Continue Recovery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is in recovery at a new facility. The golf legend has been transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Dr. Anish Mahajan -- the Chief Medical Officer at the trauma center where Woods underwent emergency surgery on his leg after his frightening car crash on Tuesday -- announced the news in a statement posted to Twitter.

Dr. Mahajan said he would be undergoing "continuing orthopedic care and recovery" at Cedars-Sinai.

"On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes," Dr. Mahajan said in the statement. "Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five Level 1 Trauma Centers in Los Angeles County."

Statement of Anish Mahajan, MD, Interim CEO/CMO, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: pic.twitter.com/isZOkD8FSG — Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (@HarborUCLA) February 26, 2021

Woods involved in a single-vehicle crash, which took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California. The 45-year-old athlete had to be pulled from his vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for his injuries.

"He was lucid, no odor of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics, or anything like that, that would bring that into question," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what it is, an accident."

They also shared that the vehicle was totaled after it traveled several 100 feet from the center divider, hit a tree and rolled over several times. Officials suspect speed was a factor in his accident.

"Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists," Dr. Mahajan said in a statement released the night of the crash.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that the incident was "purely an accident," and that they "do not contemplate any charges whatsoever" in regards to the crash.

For more on the accident, and what it could mean for Wood's career in the future, see the video below.