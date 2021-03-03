Tiger Woods Crash: Sheriff's Department Executes Warrant to Obtain Black Box Data

There's new updates regarding Tiger Woods' car crash. The 45-year-old pro golfer is currently recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being involved in a severe car accident on Feb. 23. Now, a warrant has been obtained to retrieve the black box data from Woods' vehicle.

A rep from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department tells ET, "Traffic collision investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision involving Mr. Woods."

"On March 1, 2021, they executed a search warrant to retrieve data from the vehicles 'black box,'" the statement continues. "At this time, there is no additional information regarding the recovered data."

Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the news on the County's Sheriff's Department Facebook Live on Wednesday, adding, "They are gonna go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance in the vehicle and what was happening at the time of impact."

"And with that, they will have more information that they can attribute to the cause of the accident," he noted.

Woods' accident left him hospitalized with damage to his leg and ankle. On Sunday night, he took to Twitter to express his thanks after his peers wore red shirts, a look Woods often sports while on the green, at a golf tournament.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote on his official account. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

After being transferred to a new hospital on Friday to receive "follow-up procedures on his injuries," his team shared, "The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits."

As previously reported, Sheriff Villanueva said that the incident was "purely an accident," and that they "do not contemplate any charges whatsoever" in regard to the crash.

