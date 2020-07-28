'Tiger King' Scores 6 Emmy Nominations

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the documentary that true-crime lovers became obsessed with amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now Emmy-nominated!

The Netflix docuseries about the life of now-imprisoned zookeeper Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and his rivalry with big cat conservationist Carole Baskin received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday.

Tiger King was recognized for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, with its biggest competitor being The Last Dance, the documentary focused on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The docuseries also received nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program.

Exotic's team reacted to the exciting news in a statement given to ET on Tuesday.

"Team Tiger is grateful for the additional publicity and Joe Exotic looks forward to President Trump pardoning him at our request," the statement read. "We are grateful to the many millions of fans worldwide and in Hollywood. Team Tiger salutes the nomination."

"Thank you to the Television Academy," directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin added in their own statement. "It is a huge honor to be nominated amongst such great documentaries. And many thanks to our amazing team!"

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Baskin, among other charges. His lawyer tells ET he reached out to Exotic in prison to share the news, but has not yet heard back.

Since premiering in March of this year, the show quickly became a viral sensation. It was Netflix's most-streamed show for over a month, and gained worldwide attention from a number of fans, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Joel McHale, Dax Shepard and Tara Reid.

The Sharknado star told ET in May that she would totally be down to portray Baskin on the big screen one day.

"I mean, that is the kind of role for me!" Reid said at the time. "We are in definite talks right now. So, let's see what happens. It is not an official offer yet, but we definitely are very close."

"That also scares me if I do it... I don't really like tigers," she continued, laughing. "That's a little scary. I loved doing Sharknado because [the sharks] were fake."

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC. In the meantime, hear more from the cast of Tiger King in the video below.