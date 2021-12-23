Tiffany Haddish Says She's 'Disappointed' in Ex Common's Comments on Their Breakup (Exclusive)

Common said he still had plenty of love for 42-year-old Haddish, and that the breakup after a year of dating was mutual and was the result of their busy schedules. However, when Lee questioned if that was true and noted that in the comments, some were saying he was the common denominator in his breakups with other famous women, Haddish appeared to agree. Common's ex-girlfriends include Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams.

"He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he's like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower," she said. "I don't know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool."

When Lee noted that that was the "PC answer," Haddish admitted she did have hard feelings.

"I was disappointed," she said about his breakup comments. "I was very disappointed. I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK.'"

Haddish also said that she wasn't given a heads up about their breakup going public in a People report last month. Instead, she found out through her publicist when her publicist told her that they weren't going to publicly respond to the report. But she said she was "fine" with the relationship being over.

"It's gonna be a new opportunity," she said. "I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool."

When asked if she would date another famous man, she cracked, "I would f**k one."

During Common's interview with Lee, he called Haddish "one of the best people I've met in life." But ultimately, he said that they were no longer spending as much time together and putting energy into their relationship.

"I don't think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren't feeding the relationship," he said. "… Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed."

Ultimately, Common said that the two "came to the understanding" mutually "that this is what's gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other but to not be in a romantic relationship, because we won't be able to give to that."

"I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out," he explained.