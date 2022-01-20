Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Still Planning on Adopting, 'Maybe at the End of the Year'

Tiffany Haddish is sharing an update on her plans to adopt. The comedian, who has always been candid about her desire to adopt over other methods of having children, told E!'s Daily Pop in a video interview that adoption was still in the cards for her, especially after a recent trip visiting her grandfather’s village, Geza Keren, in Eritrea.

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids," the 42-year-old actress said in the video released on Wednesday. "I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.' I want to do mine legally!"

The After Party actress added that although she was still planning on adopting, she wasn't jumping into the process immediately. "Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year," she added.

The comedian has always been open about wanting to adopt after being placed in foster care as a child. In an interview with ET in June, Haddish revealed she had already completed the parenting classes required to start the adoption process. The Tuca & Bertie actress said it's something that's "super important" in her life plan, "for a multitude of reasons."

"I'm currently looking, deciding on adopting. First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents," she explained. "There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It's Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can."

"I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I'm at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it's probably best to just adopt, and I'm on that process now," she continued. "I want to get somebody that's five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in ... get them ready for the big, bad world. That's what I want to do."