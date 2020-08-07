Tiffany Haddish Chops Off Her Hair on Instagram Live

Tiffany Haddish was ready for some change. The actress and comedian decided Tuesday was the day to chop all her hair off -- so she did it on Instagram Live.

Haddish, who had been sporting braids for the last two months, smiled wide as she started cutting her hair with a pair of shears. Her friend later ran out to the store to get a pair of clippers to even out Haddish's cut -- which she promised would get even shorter once she got to Los Angeles.

"Cut my hair!" Haddish captioned the first video on her Instagram. "I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Sclap #SheReady to everything."

She said in a follow-up video, "Why, when a woman decides, 'Hey, I'm going to cut this hair off, because I want to see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys. I'm not suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I've literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp. I know every single piece of my body... I've been talking about this for a long time."

Haddish joked that fans shouldn't worry, because "there will be plenty of d**k for me, and it will grow back."

Haddish has been using her platform to advocate for racial justice and equality. The Girls Trip star attended George Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis, and explained on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month that she felt it was important to be at the service given her own experiences being born and raised in South-Central Los Angeles.

"The thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police," she said. "I have watched people be murdered in front of me. And as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl, you know, and there was nothing I could do, except, 'No, don't do that!' -- just yelling out. What does that do?"

"And so I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel, and being there was like being there for all my friends whose funerals I already went to, all my friends who passed away, all the people that I went to school with who've passed away, have been locked up for no reason just 'cause they can't afford a good lawyer or, you know, accused of things that they didn't do," she continued.

See more in the video below.