Tiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit, 'Deeply Regrets' Comedy Video

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence over the child sex abuse lawsuit she and fellow comedian Aries Spears face. On Monday, Haddish took to Instagram to post a statement, explaining that while she can't discuss the ongoing legal case, she "deeply regrets" agreeing to act in the 2014 comedy sketch “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you," Haddish began. "Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now."

"But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," Haddish concluded.

Last week, Haddish and Spears were named defendants in a lawsuit brought forward by an anonymous female plaintiff Jane Doe who claims the comedians groomed her and her brother, an anonymous male plaintiff John Doe, to perform sexual acts when they were children, but Haddish's attorney vehemently denied the allegations.

In a statement to ET, Haddish's attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, said the lawsuit is "frivolous."

"Plaintiff's mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years," the statement read. "Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

Spears' attorney, Debra Opri, also tells ET, "He isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

The “Through a Pedophiles Eyes” sexually explicit sketch was filmed in 2013 and posted to the platform Funny or Die in 2014. The video was removed from the site in 2018.

The lawsuit claims that the children were "moaning and making sexual noises as they both ate [a] sandwich [from opposite ends] in a manner that simulated the act of fellatio" in the video.

"Haddish verbally explained what was expected of Plaintiff Jane Doe and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning," the filing states.

Both Haddish and Spears are accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gross negligence, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor. Additionally, Haddish is accused of breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision/failure to warn and constructive fraud.