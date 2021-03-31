Tia Mowry Talks Her Tearful Reunion With Twin Sister Tamera After Months Apart (Exclusive)

The coronavirus pandemic has kept many families apart, including two sisters we all grew up with, Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley, who went for more than six months without seeing each other in person.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Tamera this past October when she was very anxious to be reunited with her twin, Tia.

"I know for a fact when we see each other, we're just going to cry," Tamera said at the time.

When Behar caught up with Tia, who was promoting the third season of her series, Family Reunion, she asked if a family reunion had actually happened between the Sister, Sister stars.

"Yes, I have, I was able to see my sister," Tia joyfully shared with ET. She added that the reunion was "of course" tearful between the two.

"We were so happy to see each other, and we hadn't seen each other in so long," Tia admitted.

Tia is also excited to get to see the rest of her extended family.

"I haven't gotten to see my niece and my nephew either, so, we're really looking forward to [Easter] weekend so we can spend time with the whole entire family," she added.

Tia shares son Cree, 9, and daughter Cairo, 2, with her husband, Cory Hardrict. Tamera shares son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 5, with her husband, Adam Housley.

In addition to reuniting the family, Tia's comedy, Family Reunion, will be bringing some Real Housewives together this season.

"Even before we started saying our lines and started acting, each of the girls walked up to me and kind of told me a little stuff about each other," she shared of the Housewives' drama. "And I was like, 'Oh, OK, OK, oh wow, OK,' and then action. But it was a lot of fun. These girls are so professional. They're so great at acting. They were so wonderful, it was a lot of fun."

Family Reunion Part 3 premieres April 5 on Netflix.