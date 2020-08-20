Tia Mowry, Laura Marano and More Former Disney Stars Recreate Their Iconic Wand Promos on TikTok

"And you're watching Disney Channel TikTok!"

Remember those iconic wand promos that stars like Hilary Duff, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and more used to film for the Disney Channel? Well, thanks to TikTok user Devin Davis (@devdeodav), an "Iconic Disney Stars Chain" was created that challenged former Disney stars to redo the promos... with a twist.

Instead of drawing Mickey Mouse ears with an animated wand, Davis requested stars like Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Debby Ryan, China Anne McClain and more use their nose to make the shape, with a special effects tool on TikTok.

McClain, who starred on Disney's A.N.T. Farm, was the first to accept the challenge, posting a video to her own page with the caption, "#duet with @devdeodav! ooohh the memories love you boo! <3"

Austin & Ally star Laura Marano also followed suit, joking that hers didn't turn out quite as successfully. "China just completely nails the Mickey ears..and then there is me 😭😭😭 " she shared. "This was fun!!!!"

See more from stars like Tia Mowry, Blake Michael and Skai Jackson below:

Back in July, ET spoke with Upside-Down Magic star Izabella Rose, who marveled over having the honor of filming her own wand promo.

"When I found out that we were going to do that I instantly freaked out," she admitted. "I was feeling so many crazy emotions."

"I remember I watched it, and I was like, 'Oh my,' you could just tell it was crazy," she continued. "I grew up on that, and I was like, 'I want to do that one day. I want to reenact that,' and everyone just tries to get a stick and reenact that. To be able to do that was such a dream come true."

