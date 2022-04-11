Tia Booth Gets Engaged to Taylor Mock During 'Bachelor Live On Stage'

Tia Booth is engaged! The Bachelor alum's boyfriend, Taylor Mock, popped the question during Sunday's Bachelor Live On Stage show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tia was on stage when Taylor appeared and got down on one knee, prompting the reality star to proclaim, "Are you kidding me?!"

Tia was clearly shocked, momentarily stepping away from Taylor and putting her hand on her chest, before making her way over to her beau, hugging him and accepting his proposal.

Tia shared a video of the moment on Instagram, as well as a smiling selfie that featured her fiancé and her engagement ring.

"Never been more shocked or sure in my life💍" Tia captioned her post. "I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

Bachelor Nation was quick to congratulate Tia, with Becca Kufrin, the host of Bachelor Live On Stage, commenting, "My baby’s getting hitched!! Love you both so much."

"I’m still crying," Maurissa Gunn, who was present at the proposal, wrote. "I love y’all so much. You deserve the world."

Raven Gates, Joe Amabile, Kendall Long, Mari Pepin, Serena Pitt, Jade Roper, Ashley Iaconetti and Kaitlyn Bristowe were among the other franchise stars to chime in with their congrats.

Tia first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She next starred on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she and Colton Underwood, who previously DM'd each other, briefly dated.

Tia went on to date Cory Cooper, but the pair announced they'd called it quits in 2019. After her split, Tia went back to the beach for season 7, though she departed Mexico alone.

In October, Tia made her relationship with Taylor Instagram official. Alongside a sweet video of their time together, Tia wrote, "Not gonna lie-it’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too."

As for Taylor, in an October post of his own, he gushed, "It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love. I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you."