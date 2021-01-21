x
Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Gift shopping for anyone is already a feat in and of itself. Shopping for that special someone in your life, however, is on another level.

There's no denying that Valentine's Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband, or other loved ones in your life should have a bit of thought put into it. But when you're faced with the type of man who says he'd be happy receiving anything (because after all, it's the thought that counts), well, it's safe to say you might find yourself in a bind. 

Sure, there are always a handful of tried-and-true gifts that'll always bode well for the love-filled holiday, like chocolate, a bouquet of roses in the form of a sweet flower delivery, heart-shaped Valentine's Day jewelry, you name it. But in the grand scheme of the romantic day, you'll be hard-pressed to find gift ideas that really speak to him.

Even if you're planning a special evening with your loved one -- complete with pretty Valentine's Day lingerie and a sentimental, handwritten Valentine's Day card -- a gift is one way to go above and beyond. 

Whether you want to get a Valentine's Day gift for him that he would have never thought of for himself, a little something to make his life easier, or something to go toward more shared moments together, scroll down to see ET Style's favorite gifts for him below.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Shopping for a bookworm? Give them the gift of a virtually endless number of books with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite -- which you can get with up to 32GB of storage.

$159.99 AT AMAZON

Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede

Cariuma

Cariuma Oca Low Grey Suede

If the love of your life wants to add a sustainable footwear option to his shoe collection, these are made with a soft, textured suede.

$98 AT CARIUMA

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription

Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee 3-Bag Coffee Subscription

This one’s for the coffee lover in your life. Trade teams up with independent roasters across the country, allowing you to discover new roasts based on your personal preferences and brewing habits while supporting small businesses in the process.

$60 AT TRADE COFFEE

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler

Amazon

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler

You'll be surprised how well this insulated tumbler keeps your drinks hot and cold. Available in 21 colors, this is the perfect option for your Valentine -- since you won't go wrong with any choice you make.

$34.98 AT AMAZON

Garmin Instinct

Garmin

Garmin Instinct

Garmin's watch, which features GPS, is built to withstand even the toughest environments. Plus, it'll also track your heart rate, activity and stress.

$179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299.99)

Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set

Korres

Korres 2-Piece Olive & Cedar Cleansing Men's Set

A foolproof gift for Valentine's Day is this luxurious and nourishing upgrade to their bath and body routines from the Greek skincare brand, Korres. This set includes a liquid body wash and a bar of soap featuring high-quality olive oil.

$18.95 AT HSN

Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

Uncommon Goods

Bond Touch Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

If you're in a long-distance relationship, these bracelets will send a short vibration (or a custom pattern for you and your partner) to let them know that you're thinking about them.

$98 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Brightland The Duo

Brightland

Brightland The Duo

Whether you're planning for a home-cooked dinner for a special occasion, or you cook on the regular, these olive oils are sure to level up your dinners.

$74 AT BRIGHTLAND

Great Jones The Dutchess

Great Jones

Great Jones The Dutchess

The kitchen is about to be next-level with this cast-iron coated dutch oven from Great Jones -- especially with a pop of color like this vibrant yellow.

$155 AT GREAT JONES

So Nourished Keto Granola Mix

So Nourished

So Nourished Keto Granola Mix

Whether you're on a keto diet or not, this delicious granola is perfect for your daily breakfast.

$9.99 AT SO NOURISHED (REGULARLY $14.99)

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Amazon

Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

Heading to the great outdoors this spring? Keep yourself warm and cozy up with this wool blanket from Pendleton.

$129 AT AMAZON

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

Our Place Always Pan

Just beginning to build your collection of kitchen tools, cookware and gadgets? Start with Our Place's Always Pan, which is specifically designed to replace eight traditional kitchen items.

$145 AT OUR PLACE

New Balance Men's 996

New Balance

New Balance Men's 996

Give your man's outfit a pop of color with these green suede shoes, which are more versatile than you'd expect.

$89.99 AT NEW BALANCE

Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet

Nordstrom

Shinola Slim Bifold Leather Wallet

Whether it's a gift for someone special or for yourself, you'll never go wrong with a classic bifold leather wallet, like this sleek, black style from Shinola.

$195 AT NORDSTROM

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry

Lululemon

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger 29" French Terry

Your significant other will practically live in these sweatpants from Lululemon.

$118 AT LULULEMON

Atoms Model 000

Zappos

Atoms Model 000

No man will deny himself the comfort and ease of these machine-washable sneakers from Atoms.

$129 AT ZAPPOS

Theragun Elite

Amazon

Theragun Elite

Whether you have a post-workout muscle ache or just need deeper massage after a long day, the Theragun will be one of the best purchases you make -- period.

$399 AT AMAZON

Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace

East Dane

Miansai 1.7MM Cable Chain Necklace

If you haven't heard, chain necklaces for men are everywhere. Get your S.O. one to wear like this classic style from Miansai.

$105 AT EAST DANE

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

Amazon

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

Bring out the inner bartender in your beau this Valentine's Day with Corkcicle's Whiskey Wedge, giving anyone a design-forward edge to their whiskey drinks.

$19.95 AT AMAZON

