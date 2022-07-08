'Thor: Love and Thunder' Post-Credits Scenes Revealed: An Epic Introduction and a Familiar Face!

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and its post-credits scenes. Do not read on if you're trying to avoid major plot points and reveals.

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, which means, of course, a new adventure with Chris Hemsworth's legendary God of Thunder -- as well as a few major MCU reveals in the post-credits scenes.

At the film's end, following the ultimate defeat of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), thanks in part to the tragic sacrifice of Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman, in her Marvel return), Thor teams up with Gorr's resurrected daughter, now known as Love, which is the first fun Easter egg for fans -- because the young hero is actually played by Hemsworth's real-life 10-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth! (The actor's twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, also play a younger version of Thor in a flashback, while Bale and Portman's kids have cameos as young citizens of New Asgard.)

However, the most surprising casting reveal comes during the mid-credits scene, when we return to Olympus to find Zeus (Russell Crowe) vowing his revenge after being slighted earlier in the film. In fact, he ominously promises to see "Thor Odinson fall from the sky," before turning to an as-yet-unseen character and asking, "Do you hear me, Hercules?"

And who is the MCU's Hercules? None other than Roy Kent himself, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who rises in his mythical armor, promising to exact his father's vengeance on the God of Thunder!

The end-credits scene, in comparison, is more of a coda than a reveal, though it does feature a fun reappearance from Idris Elba's Heimdall, who is the one to welcome Jane/Mighty Thor to the afterlife in Valhalla.

"I see you're dead now," he teases, before thanking her for helping to save the New Asgard children, which included his son, Axel, who -- thankfully, for Thor's sake -- has inherited his abilities to control the Bifrost.

Prior to the film's premiere, Portman spoke with ET about the possibility we might see Jane/Mighty Thor back on screen in some capacity one day -- despite her tragic onscreen fate in Love and Thunder.

"I am open for anything," she shared. "It's exciting that the world is so large now, within the MCU, that it does feel like everything is possible.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now. Check out ET's exclusive tour of the set with Hemsworth, Portman and Waititi below!