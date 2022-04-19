'This Is Us': Who Did Kevin Have a 'Secret Wedding Weekend Romance' With?

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us.

As Kate and Phillip said "I do" on Tuesday'sThis Is Us, another long-standing mystery resurfaced over the course of their special day.

Simply titled "The Day of the Wedding," the episode primarily focused its attention on the couple's nuptials, Rebecca's degrading memory amid her Alzheimer's diagnosis and Miguel's health issues. But another question, involving Kevin's uncertain romantic future, became a focal point when it was speculated -- mainly by Beth and Madison, Kevin's ex/mother of his twins -- that he may be engaging in a "secret wedding weekend romance" with a mysterious woman the evening before after they find a bra, a floral wrap and a suspicious handwritten note on a napkin.

As the picture became clearer, there were three women Kevin could have rekindled something with: Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison), his one-time fling/wedding plus-one; Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), his first love and ex-wife; or the wedding singer (played by guest star Katie Lowes).

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Considering Kevin's rocky romantic past and his recent acceptance that finding "true love" like his parents may not be in the cards, the possibility that he may actually have hope in finding "the one" is a bit surprising and out of the blue. Evidence that Kevin was toggling between the three women appeared to line up with the interesting encounters he had with them at the wedding -- from Sophie's secret, longing glance while Kevin wasn't looking (and their awkward, but brief drive-by conversation later) to Cassidy quietly asking him in the elevator to retrieve her floral wrap from his room to the wedding singer's flirty gazes and their side conversation "about last night."

During a break in the wedding reception action, Randall checks up on Kevin and wastes no time asking him what the heck was going on with him the night before. "So for real, bro, what happened with you last night?" he asks point-blank.

"Man, it's a long story," Kevin says with a sigh.

"Is it a good story?" Randall asks, interest piqued.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

That's when images of Kevin having a romantic evening stroll with Sophie at the vineyard, meeting up at a dimly lit bar with the wedding singer and entering into his hotel room with Cassidy flash through, almost like fleeting memories in his head.

"I don't know yet," Kevin admits, a perfect set-up for next week's episode, which is all about that fateful night before the wedding.

Earlier in the season, Kevin's portrayer, Justin Hartley, acknowledged that when someone figures out their life goals and priorities, that's usually when love finds its way back into their lives again.

"He's realized that he's now in control of his own life," Hartley told ET back in March. "He's got kids, he's got the nonprofit, he's got his family and he's got his life experiences. I think that's enough for him. And oftentimes, when you find that for yourself, it opens you up to be available to maybe meet the person that you were not expecting to meet. I think that's where he is."



At the time, Hartley expressed optimism that the door was still open for Kevin to find his person. "I hope so, yeah. He's not that dead. We got a few good years left in him."

It sounds like we'll soon be getting that answer.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.