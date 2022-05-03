'This Is Us' Fans Have Some Strong Reactions to Heart-Wrenching New Episode

*Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's episode of This Is Us.
As This Is Us is known to do, Tuesday's new episode made sure to bring many fans to tears with its emotional handling of mortality and familial loss.
Titled "Miguel," the episode was focused almost entirely on Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) -- and specifically the heartbreaking reason why he wasn't by Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) bedside on her last day in the far-off future, as seen in a flashforward in previous episode.
Fans began to worry about Miguel before the episode ever aired, as a preview teaser seemed to indicate the episode would essentially wrap up his entire life's journey. And, as the episode proceeded and increasing indications of his declining health were introduced, many fans felt they were watching a march toward the painfully inevitable.
And they were right! Totally, 100 percent right. The episode wraps up with the family attending Miguel's funeral and scattering his ashes after he spent the majority of his later years devoting his waking life to caring for Rebecca.
Needless to say, fans had some strong reactions to the emotionally painful episode -- including Moore, who tweeted screen shots of Rebecca and Miguel, which she captioned, "#TeamMiguel and Team @jonhuertas for life! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ThisIsUs"
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
