This 16-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Tutor Fellow Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Who knew that TikTok could also be used to help others with their homework?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alexis Loveraz, a 16-year-old student with a 4.0 grade point average from Harlem Prep High School in The Bronx, recently discovered that it's definitely possible.

As students continue to study remotely while quarantined at home, the math and science whiz has been using the platform to virtually assist his fellow classmates across the globe with their algebra, geometry, chemistry and SAT prep. Loveraz's educational videos have received over 5.8 million likes on the app, earning him the nickname "TikTok Tutor."

"I've been a Teacher Assistant for math since freshman year, so I asked my friends and my Algebra ll teacher, 'What if I help out kids online?' I was doing it well already in person, so offering the tips and tricks to others outside my school was something I wanted to do," Loveraz explains to ET. "My mindset was focused on a small number of kids, so I never thought that I would end up helping thousands of people per video! Just thinking of how many kids I am helping out is a great feeling."

Loveraz has been receiving plenty of feedback on his videos, with many thanking him for his easy explanations. "How did you explain it better than my teacher?" one follower recently commented, with another adding, "You explain 1000x better than my math teacher!!!"

"I was, like, really shocked," Loveraz said in an interview with CBS New York. "Things that they probably forgot before COVID-19, this is like a refresher. It’s really cool because they understand it even better the way I'm explaining it to them."

Loveraz also revealed that he's not getting paid to do any of this. He's been working hard on creating new content simply because it's his passion to help others out, especially in difficult times like right now with COVID-19.

"The knowledge I have, I want to share it with other people," he said.

