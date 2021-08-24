These 'Jungle Cruise' Bloopers Are the Eighth Wonder of the World (Exclusive)

More fun than a boat ride's worth of punnery, the Jungle Cruise blooper reel is here -- debuting exclusively on ET -- and reveals the flubs, falls and foibles Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson experienced on their trip down the Amazon.

We already know Blunt and Toots, as she calls Johnson, had "too much fun" making this movie, and now you can see it for yourself: Watch as she forgets her lines and has a laugh. Watch as he says "Puka Ma-pee-pee." Watch as she makes silly faces with her silly co-star, Jack Whitehall. Watch as The Rock gets hit in his little the rocks. (His Puka Ma-pee-pee, if you will.)