'The Witcher' Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix Next Summer

Get your coin purses ready, fans -- Netflix has finally shared an update on the third season of its acclaimed fantasy series, The Witcher.

On Saturday, stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan appeared on the streamer's virtual Tudum event to reveal that the series' new season is scheduled to premiere next summer and give fans a behind-the-scenes look from the set of the upcoming season.

Our family returns! The Witcher is back for Season 3 in Summer 2023 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/pV414YvRPI — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Back in April, the show's official Netflix account marked the start of filming by sharing a picture of Cavill, Chalotra and Allan on set in a snowy winter wonderland.

"Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production!" the tweet reads.

Our family is back together again. #TheWitcher Season 3 is officially in production! pic.twitter.com/rlBl0j3lT1 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 4, 2022

Soon after, the series' account revealed the official plot summary for the upcoming season:

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

Unfortunately, like many other productions during the summer, The Witcher had to pause filming in July 2022. Netflix released a statement explaining filming had stopped "due to COVID and we will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so".

Filming eventually wrapped earlier this month, with executive producer Steve Gaub posting a photo of a skull prop from the set to mark the occasion. "And that’s a picture wrap on Season 3 of @witchernetflix," he captioned the photo.

Fans can expect season 3's cast to feature the return of Anna Shaffer (Triss), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Eamon Farren (Cahir), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Lars Mikkelson (Stregobor), Terence Maynard (Artorius), Tom Canton (Filavandrel) and Royce Pierreson (Istredd).

The Witcher will return to Netflix in summer 2023.