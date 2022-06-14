'The Wendy Williams Show' Ending After 13 Seasons: What We Know About the Final Episode

It’s officially time to say goodbye to The Wendy Williams Show. The long-running syndicated talk show will end without its host sitting in the purple chair. Instead, a video montage will be played in her honor.

ET can confirm that the final original episode of The Wendy Williams Show will air on Friday, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.

Williams, who has been the original host of the show since its debut in 2009, has not been on to host since 2020, when she began battling a series of health concerns and financial issues.

In her absence, a number of guest hosts, including Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport and Sherri Shepherd have stepped in to talk “Hot Topics” and interview celebrity guests.

In February, it was announced that the show would officially end in the fall, and that Shepherd will have her own daytime talk show, titled, Sherri. While making the announcement about the show, Shepherd promised that she was not going to “replace” Williams.

"This show was specifically crafted for her. No one can do this format but Wendy, nobody can sit in a purple chair and sip the tea like Wendy Williams," Shepherd said. "... Wendy Williams created a unique brand that folks are always gonna love and talk about."

In May, after a bit of back and forth and admitting that she would not be tuning into Sherri, Williams told ET that she would like to have the opportunity to sit down and meet with Shepherd.

"I have tons of support around me and I am working on projects," Williams said. "I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet."

Williams’ lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, told ET at the time that Williams is preparing to "get her show back in motion" and called a meeting with Shepherd "the perfect solution."

"Wendy requesting to have a sit-down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent," Thomas said. "Wendy is preparing to get her show back in motion."