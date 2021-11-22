The Weeknd's HBO Series Adds Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley and More to Its Cast

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd's series, The Idol.

The network also confirmed that Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis, Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe and Nico Hiraga have all been added to the cast. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and Lily-Rose Depp were previously announced as part of the cast.

Sivan, Son and Zissis are series regular roles, while the other new five cast members are recurring, according to Variety.

As previously reported, the six-episode series is set against the backdrop of the music industry, and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. The show will be filmed in and around Los Angeles.

Co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, all three also serve as executive producers. Amy Seimetz is set to direct all six episodes and will also serve as an executive producer.

The Weeknd is no stranger to the screen. He previously wrote and starred in an episode of American Dad last year, and played himself in Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems.