The Weeknd Wins a GRAMMY Following 2021 Boycott

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, won the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance -- shared with Lil Baby and Kanye "Ye" West, for their vocals on West's song "Hurricane," off his album, Donda.

The trio beat out fellow nominees J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Tyler, the Creator. The award was presented during a pre-broadcast ceremony Sunday afternoon.

The win also marks another win for West -- who has already earned 22 GRAMMYs over the course of his career. West is nominated for five awards at Sunday's show, yet was banned from performing at the event due to his online behavior earlier this year.

As for The Weeknd, the Dawn FM artist said last March that he would be boycotting the annual awards ceremony in the future. The decision came months after his album, After Hours, and critically acclaimed chart-topping song, "Blinding Lights," were snubbed.

"Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label [Republic Records] to submit my music to the GRAMMYs," the artist told the New York Times in a statement at the time.

Subsequently, last May, the Recording Academy announced it would no longer use anonymous review committees to determine its nominees. The Academy also said it had changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote and added two new awards, to "reflect its ongoing commitment to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable."