The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd will be making an awards show appearance this year after all. The 31-year-old singer is set to perform at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd is no stranger to the billboard charts, and is currently one of the top BBMA nominees this year in 16 categories. His latest album, After Hours, has three No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and overall he has 34 top 40 tracks, including six No. 1s. He's also had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, including After Hours, which is the first album with three Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s since 2018.

The Weeknd is only the second artist in history to have three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 in three different years from one album.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC, where Pink will receive the distinguished Icon Award.

News of The Weeknd's upcoming performance at the BBMAs comes after he slammed the GRAMMYs. Despite having a hit single spend 40 weeks on the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart and an album top the chart in its first week, he received zero nominations for the 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards.

"The GRAMMYs remain corrupt," he tweeted in November. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, later said in a statement to The New York Times that he would boycott the GRAMMYs and no longer allow his label to submit his music to them.