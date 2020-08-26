The Weeknd Talks About His Breakup Songs Followings Splits From Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid

For The Weeknd, it seems making music can mend his heart. The singer is opening up about his experience creating his 2018 album My Dear Melancholy, which is widely believed to be a breakup album.

Sitting down for an interview with Esquire that was published Tuesday, The Weeknd -- whose real name is Abel Tesfaye -- dished on the album, which was reportedly written and recorded in a matter of weeks, and how it helped him emotionally.

"It was just like this cathartic piece of art," he recalled of the album, which featured lyrics that many fans felt were low-key references to two of his ex-girlfriends -- Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

Tesfaye began his high-profile romance with Gomez shortly after splitting from Hadid. Tesfaye and Gomez dated from January 2017 to the following November, before calling it quits.

Gomez was then briefly linked to her ex, Justin Bieber, while Tesfaye rekindled his romance with Hadid. They called things off again last August.

Addressing the limited number of songs on the moody My Dear Melancholy album, the artist said, "It was short, because that’s all I had to say on this situation.”

Tesfaye was reluctant to get into details about his relationships or breakups, but did address whether or not the "cathartic" album helped make him feel better.

“Yeah, of course," he shared. "I mean, that would have sucked if I didn’t."

When asked about the speculation regarding specific lyrics and which of his exes they may have been directed toward, the singer said simply, "No comment."

The Weeknd also previously admitted that he had another album written and ready to record, but ended up scrapping it altogether to create My Dear Melancholy.

"It’s not my first time," he told Esquire. "I’ve scrapped so many records!"

