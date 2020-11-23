The Weeknd Rocks Bandaged Look as He Performs 'Save Your Tears' at 2020 American Music Awards

The Weeknd just took over the 2020 American Music Awards, and we're in awe!

During Sunday's annual awards show, which kicked off live from the Microsoft Theater, the 30-year-old singer wowed by performing a special rendition of "In Your Eyes" featuring the legendary Kenny G just blocks away from the venue in downtown Los Angeles.

The Weeknd -- sporting the same bandaged look he's been rocking all year, on theme with the promotion for his After Hours album -- also performed "Save Your Tears," marking the first time he's ever sang it on television.

Later in the show, The Weeknd will also be joining Nelly and R&B trio Bell Biv DeVoe to perform a medley of club-banging hits.

The Toronto, Canada, native's appearance at the AMAs comes just over a week after news broke that he will be headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," JAY-Z said in a statement, on behalf of his Roc Nation company, which is serving as the entertainment advisers of the halftime show. "His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

