The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Star in HBO's 'The Idol' Teaser Trailer

Things are getting crazy in Hollywood! On Sunday, HBO dropped the teaser trailer for The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's latest series, The Idol.

The opening sequence reads “From The Sick & Twisted Minds of the Creator of Euphoria Sam Levinton and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye" before it cuts to over a minute of footage from the series.

Lily-Rose Depp is seen on screen practicing sexy dance moves, stripping down and riding shotgun in the passenger's seat next to The Weeknd -- in addition to -- clips of cocaine use, dinner scenes and more seductive dancing.

Almost a minute into the teaser, the words “The Sleaziest Love Story In Hollywood” flash across the screen before clips of The Weekend and Lily Rose’s characters getting intimate, more parties and the final hint at what the series is about plays out for the viewers.

“Do you trust me?” The Weeknd asks Lily-Rose. “Not really,” she replies through a smile.

So far, no additional information about the series has been released. According to HBO, the show is “Coming Soon.” The public release of the trailer comes after the “Starboy” singer premiered it during his sold-out concert in New Jersey on Saturday.

Last year, ET confirmed that The Weeknd would star, produce and co-write the drama. At the time, it was said that the series would follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

In addition to Lily-Rose and The Weeknd, the series will star Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis. BLACKPINK’S Jennie also makes an appearance in the trailer.