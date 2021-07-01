The Wanted's Tom Parker Celebrates 'Significant Reduction' in Brain Tumor

Things are looking up for Tom Parker. The Wanted singer revealed on Instagram on Thursday that there's been "significant reduction" in his brain tumor.

Parker, who shared in October that he has a grade four glioblastoma tumor, said he's been responding well to treatment.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION 💫🙏🏻," he began his post on Thursday, which was accompanied by a sweet family photo. "These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again."

"I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!" he continued. "I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough. You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line."

The musician also thanked his wife, Kelsey, "who has literally been my rock," and their children, whom he said he fights for every day.

"Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days💪🏻💪🏻," he added. "To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength."

"This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f**king good day 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💫💫💫," Parker concluded.

In an interview with Britain's OK! Magazine last fall, Parker said that his doctors described the tumor as the "worst case scenario" and said that it was terminal.

He also noted that while doctors told him the tumor was "inoperable," he was remaining optimistic. "I'm going to be here. I'm going to fight this," he said.