'The Voice': Watch the Top 17 Live Show Performances and Vote for Your Favorites!

It's time for the live shows onThe Voiceseason 19 -- and that means it's time for fans to vote!

Monday's show kicked off the live performances, which means coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are done sending people home -- viewer voting will determine which of the Top 17 singers will get to move on to the finals and eventually compete for the season 19 crown.

Fans can vote for their favorite singer, and for Tuesday's Instant Save, by using The Voice's official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote. And, for the first time this season, host Carson Daly explained, you can also vote using Google Assistant on your phone or Nest device: Just say "Hey Google, vote for The Voice."

Here's a look at the Monday performances from each team. Vote now for your favorites to make into the Top 9!

TEAM KELLY

DeSz - "What's Love Got to Do With It?"

Madeline Consoer - "What If I Never Get Over You"

Tanner Gomes - "Lovin' On You"

Cami Clune - "Never Tear Us Apart"

TEAM GWEN

Payge Turner - "It's Gonna Be Me"

Ben Allen - "There Goes My Life"

Carter Rubin - "Hero"

Joseph Soul - "How Deep Is Your Love"

TEAM BLAKE

Ian Flanigan - "Make You Feel My Love"

Jim Ranger - "Rumor"

Worth the Wait - "Love Is Alive"

Sid Kingsley - "Beyond"

Taryn Papa (winner of the 4-Way Knockout)- "I Hope You're Happy Now"

TEAM LEGEND

Tamara Jade - "Crazy"

John Holiday - "Fly Me to the Moon"

Bailey Rae - "Sweet Music Man"

Chloé Hogan - "my future"

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC.