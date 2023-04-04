'The Voice': Team Niall Singer Talia Smith Announces Pregnancy Onstage After Elimination

Tuesday was the final night of the Battle Rounds on season 23 of The Voice -- and Niall Horan's team had more than a few surprises up their sleeves!

The rookie coach's first pairing of the night was Jerome Godwin III and Talia Smith, who took the stage with a soulful rendition of Sam Smith's "Like I Can." The coaches praised Jerome for stepping up to the moment while marveling at Talia's range throughout the complex track.

Niall agonized over his decision, but ultimately decided to name Jerome the winner of the battle, who will be moving on to the season 23 Knockout Rounds -- which kick off next week.

Talia was nothing but gracious in defeat, and even shared some happy news of her own before she went home.

"This whole journey started with a sad story and now I'm standing here and my life has changed, so I'm just grateful," she told the coaches and the crowd. "Thank you for the opportunity, I'm just happy to be here."

Rubbing her belly, she added, "I want my future baby to look onstage and be like, 'That was my mommy!'"

The news dropped Kelly Clarkson's jaw. "Did she just say baby?" she asked Niall, who immediately got up to hug his former team member. "Oh my god, that's incredible!"

"Talia's such a lovely lady, and an amazing singer," Niall told the cameras after the show. "I'm sad to see her go."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.