'The Voice': Samuel Harness' Emotional Knockout Performance Inspires a Surprising Decision From John Legend

The Knockout Rounds are narrowing down the competition on season 21 of The Voice, and Tuesday's performances had the coaches in their feelings!

John Legend paired up Samuel Harness and BrittanyBree for his next Knockout, and the pair knocked it out of park, leaving their coach with an agonizing decision about who to send through to the upcoming live shows.

Samuel emotionally opened up in rehearsals -- with season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran -- about how much he connected with his song, Lewis Capaldi's "Bruises," as an adoptee who reconnected with his birth mother later in life. And he brought that emotion to the stage, delivering a raw performance that had jaws dropping in the coaches' chairs.

"Way to pick a song that you obviously can feel," Kelly Clarkson praised. "I thought that was really cool, that you let all of us in. It was a beautiful job."

"It sounds like your voice has been through a lot, but you never lose control," Ariana Grande agreed.

The coaches were also wowed by BrittanyBree's soulful cover of "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar feat. SZA, with Ariana saying the performance had her "on the edge of my seat."

"I thought you delivered a killer performance and did some amazing things, vocally," Blake Shelton agreed, praising Brittany's musicality. "On the flip side, I feel like Samuel just had a moment. He was making me feel it, and the rest of the audience feel it."

John agonized over the decision, noting, "I don't know what to do because both of you are so, so good." However, he ultimately chose Samuel as the winner, noting that the performer "thoroughly connected to this song."

As the singers left the stage, however, John admitted to Ariana that he was shocked by his own decision.

"I surprised myself!" he noted. "He just delivered."

